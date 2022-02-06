Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.60.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Dollarama stock opened at C$66.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$19.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

