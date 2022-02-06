Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWXZF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

