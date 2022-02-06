Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Domo worth $33,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Domo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Domo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Domo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $46.84 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

