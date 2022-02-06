Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,521 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Donaldson worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.