Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

