Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $67.44 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,819,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 114,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 265,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,559,000 after buying an additional 79,068 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

