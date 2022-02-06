Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 2,649 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

