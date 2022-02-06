Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.08) to GBX 925 ($12.44) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 523. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

