DubaiCoin Market Cap Reaches $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00025021 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004346 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001337 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

