Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.62 or 0.07153790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.25 or 0.99727214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

