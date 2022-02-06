Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Capitalization Achieves $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.62 or 0.07153790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.25 or 0.99727214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

