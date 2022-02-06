Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1,331.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Duke Realty worth $34,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 52.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

