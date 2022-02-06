Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $42,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. 1,995,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

