DXdao Price Hits $500.18 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $500.18 or 0.01187718 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $24.67 million and $140,647.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DXdao has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00321428 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006189 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

