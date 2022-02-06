Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

TSE DNG opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$123.00 million and a PE ratio of 10.56. Dynacor Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

