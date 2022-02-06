Dynamic Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $96.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,206.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.86 or 0.07169181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00299226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00762537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012511 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00409074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00232653 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

