e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $96.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00295936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,473 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,297 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

