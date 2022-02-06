Earneo (RNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.35 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Earneo has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Earneo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Earneo has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $148,406.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00316218 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006398 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000889 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.85 or 0.01201939 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Earneo Profile

Earneo (RNO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io

Earneo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

