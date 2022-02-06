eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,340 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 236,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of eBay worth $41,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in eBay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,927 shares of company stock worth $3,372,048. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

