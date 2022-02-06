EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 289,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of EchoStar worth $75,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

