Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,078,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ecopetrol worth $41,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 288.6% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after purchasing an additional 577,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 449,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 132,762 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

EC opened at $14.73 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

