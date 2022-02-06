ECOSC (ECU) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ECOSC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOSC has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $8,617.73 and approximately $9,071.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00109983 BTC.

ECOSC Profile

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

