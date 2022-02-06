Effect.AI (EFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00182903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00031462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00386318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00071571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.