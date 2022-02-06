Efinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.62 or 0.07153790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.25 or 0.99727214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

