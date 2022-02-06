Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $299,524.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00109951 BTC.

Egretia Profile

EGT is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

