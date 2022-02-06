Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Achieves $6.57 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $30,820.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00297212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,324,804 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

