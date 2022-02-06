Electrum Dark 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 177.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $6,663.98 and approximately $81.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00083934 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.