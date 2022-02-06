Electrum Dark Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 177.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $6,663.98 and $81.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00083934 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

