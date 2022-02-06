Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,297 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.