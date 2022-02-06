Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Hits $3.35 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $96.71 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $161.67 or 0.00387449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00183340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00071406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,697,180 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.