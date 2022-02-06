EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME opened at $116.31 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

