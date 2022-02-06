Empty Set Dollar Market Cap Reaches $7.10 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $75,412.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.66 or 0.07150565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.37 or 0.99676807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

