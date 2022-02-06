Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,800 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $50,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Enbridge by 129.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

