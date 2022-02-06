Encompass Health Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

EHC stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

