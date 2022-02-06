Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

