Encompass Health Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

EHC stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $717,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

