Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,536 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Encore Wire worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

WIRE stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

