Enecuum (ENQ) Achieves Market Cap of $8.68 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Enecuum has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $162,591.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enecuum

Enecuum is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,950,336 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

