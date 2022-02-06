Energi Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Energi has a market capitalization of $55.31 million and approximately $167,889.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00188674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00031576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00391350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,697,359 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

