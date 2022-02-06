Energi Reaches Market Cap of $53.08 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $53.08 million and approximately $167,279.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00186243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00032391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00386710 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00071608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,685,595 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

