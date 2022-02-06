Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENGIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.26. 123,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,102. Engie has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

