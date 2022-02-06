Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $51,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 106,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 456.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

