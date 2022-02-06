Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,896 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

