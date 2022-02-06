Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,127 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $224.79 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

