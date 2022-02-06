Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 452.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $30,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,248,920. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.51. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

