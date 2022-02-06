Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $34.65 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 209,282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 173,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,822,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.