Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $50.48 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 33,876 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

