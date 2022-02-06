Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 11,369 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.45% of Pegasystems worth $47,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -337.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.