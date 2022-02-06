Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 7,488 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.58% of HealthEquity worth $31,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $17,461,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

