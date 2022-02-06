Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of DexCom worth $37,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $420.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.79. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $573.72.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.